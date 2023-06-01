WYALUSING — On Wednesday evening, Wyalusing Valley High School held commencement in the Peterson Stadium for their 71 seniors in the graduating Class of 2023.
Emilee Otis, the senior class vice president, welcomed administrators, school board members, faculty, family, friends and classmates to the ceremony and reflected on the beginning and end of their journey.
“This is such a special day, one we have been anticipating since the beginning of our lives as students,” Otis said. “Twelve years ago we began our journey to this night. Our parents had to let go of our hands as we went off to our first day of school. Twelve years later, it is time for them to let go once again, or maybe it is us letting go of their hands this time.”
Otis thanked parents and families, stating that without their unconditional support, her and her classmates would not be where they were that night. She also recognized teachers for their sacrifices and support inside and outside of the classroom.
Victoria Pacreau, a foreign exchange student from France, said during her speech that although Wyalusing was an intimidating place to move to, she has met unforgettable and amazing people. These people, she said, were the most important part of her experiences in the US, as they have pushed her out of her comfort zone and led her to do activities such as chorus, track and field, cheer and theater.
“All these discoveries made me feel, at first, like I was in a movie,” Pacreau said. “But most of all, they made me realize how vast the world is and that so many things are going on in it. There are so many things to try and so many people to learn from.”
In his speech, valedictorian Ethan Lewis emphasized the importance of perspective, sharing that it has shaped his entire high school experience.
“In the kaleidoscope of life, where one wrong choice seems like the end, perspective is there,” Lewis said. “Rather than a mistake, you simply discovered what the correct way to approach a situation is; you made a discovery your future self will be eternally thankful for.”
Lewis said that during his high school experience, he couldn’t wait for it to be over. He used perspective to see the light in his experiences at Wyalusing and said that his sister was his inspiration and guiding force in life.
“Instead of emphasizing these memories of negativity, I chose to reflect upon the joy and joie de vivre of life,” Lewis said. “The shining sun as it gleams behind the turning leaves of autumn near the Susquehanna, the feeling of unity as a jazz melody flows across the halls of our building, the final hugs before a time of separation.”
Salutatorian London Edwards shared immense gratitude for family, friends and teachers, unable to picture high school without them.
“My high school career was sculpted by the unbreakable bonds I have made,” Edwards said. “Although each of us call different people friends, these people near and dear to our hearts have been instrumental in our high school careers.”
Edwards encouraged classmates to look at graduating high school as a new opportunity.
“We should not leave with sadness or sorrow, but rather with ambition and excitement as we close the door on this chapter of life and open a new one,” Edwards said.
Kayla Beebe, class president, bid the graduates farewell, looking back all of the new beginnings that she has shares with her classmates, from the first steps onto the school bus, to their first years of high school.
“As the firsts came they also went and we eventually hit the path of many lasts,” Beebe said. “From our last first day of school, to our last ever practice, and now- our last time together as a whole class. That was quick. In the blink of an eye, this journey has already come to an end.”
