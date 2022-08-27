Alexis Sykes didn’t know what to expect when she decided to audition for a spot in the National Association for Music Education’s All-National ensemble.
Sure, Sykes has performed at a high level under the spotlight many times in the past, but in order to qualify for the NAfME event, the Wyalusing senior was required to sing a piece chosen for her at random.
The song she wound up performing is an Irish piece called “Ae Fond Kiss” written by Robert Burns in the late 18th century.
Sykes prides herself on picking up songs quickly, which comes as no surprise considering she’s the No. 1 alto jazz vocalist in Pennsylvania.
Additionally, Sykes was expected to perform the song on camera. A running clock was also required to show proof that the performance was not edited.
Naturally after a few listens, Sykes nailed her audition and landed a spot in the NAfME ensemble, which will be held on November 3 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, MD.
“My director (Damien Wickizer) and I looked at the piece together. It was a song I had never heard of before, so we looked it up on YouTube and listened,” Sykes explained. “It’s a beautiful song. After a few minutes of listening to how it’s supposed to go, I picked it up. I have a niche for picking things up pretty quickly, so I was able to do it fairly fast.”
Sykes is fully embracing the opportunity to perform at the national level, in what she considers a trip of a lifetime.
“I don’t quite remember when Wyalusing sent a student to nationals before, it’s quite a while ago. This is all new for me and for the school,” Sykes said. “Being the only Wyalusing student going is a big honor; it’s one step toward something even bigger. I am super stoked.”
While Sykes’s upcoming performance at the national event will arguably be her biggest yet, she will bring with her the experience she has gained at the state level.
“Personally, I’ve never thought I’d get to this position (No. 1 jazz vocalist in the state). Just being able to qualify for the state jazz ensemble was amazing; it was the first time in seven years Wyalusing sent someone,” Sykes said. “The scoring was on a scale of 15, and my instructor said he had a girl qualify for two years with a 12 and 13. I got all 14s and 15s.”
“Looking through all the judges’ comments, one said that if I was performing, he’d pay to come listen to me. I guess I never really pictured myself being in a situation like that. It’s kind of shocking and it’s neat to have the privilege.”
For Sykes, it’s not all about scores and competition. What she enjoys most about her impressive talent is providing entertainment for her listeners. Sykes has such a passion for singing that she plans to attend college, majoring in music education.
“I feel it’s great that people like to listen to my voice, to me singing. It’s an absolute honor,” Sykes said. “I never pictured myself being something big. From a small town, I’ve never pictured myself getting up to that particular level, to be classified where I am is incredible and shocking at the same time.”
Now, Sykes is ready for the journey ahead, which includes rigorous training and preparation for the national ensemble.
“With school starting up, we’re supposed to be getting music to look at. I don’t know how many pieces there are going to be,” she said. “Between now and then we will have looked at the music and have some sort of idea of what I’ll be singing. Then we will have a few days to look at the music in Maryland. I’ll definitely have a basic understanding and I’ll know what I’m in for.”
