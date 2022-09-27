TOWANDA – Is it something in the water in the Wyalusing Valley? Something that makes people there especially good in school, especially good at dancing and speaking and moving with strength and grace? Something that makes them … outstanding?
Because for the fifth time in the last six years, a young woman from Wyalusing High School has captured the area’s Outstanding Young Woman title.
On Saturday night Hannah Ely, daughter of Brian and Megan Ely, was named the 2023 winner in the annual competition sponsored by Bradford-Sullivan Counties’ Outstanding Young Woman Inc. and held at Towanda High School. She was chosen for the honor from among 19 talented young women who were evaluated on the basis of interviews, academics, creative talent and more.
Titled “Denim to Diamonds,” this year’s program followed a cowgirl theme, with contestants doing an opening dance routine to songs like “Thank God I’m a Country Girl” and “Cotton-Eye Joe,” and the master of ceremonies lectern was decorated in a country/Western style.
“It was just crazy!” Hannah declared moments after winning, between photos on the stage. “I didn’t really think it was going to be me!” She noted the title will be an “amazing opportunity” and she was “so grateful for it.”
Hannah received a $4,500 scholarship and other gifts. Those taking the runner-up spots were: first, Gracie Fitch of Canton High School, daughter of Travis and Jaime Fitch, awarded $2,500; second, Katherine West of Towanda High School, daughter of Kevin and Debbie West, $1,500; third, Katherine Gorman of Athens Area High School, daughter of Jamie and Kathy Gorman, $1,000; and fourth, Molly Pifer of Northeast Bradford High School, daughter of Brian and Susan Pifer, $750.
Contestants are evaluated in five areas, each counting for 20 percent of their scores: Scholarship and Achievement, Interview, Performing Arts, Aerobics and Fitness, and Presence and Presentation. The first two categories are judged before the competition. In Performing Arts, each contestant does a two-minute presentation on stage the night of the program, such as singing, playing an instrument, dancing or giving a presentation, and during Aerobics and Fitness they do exercise routines to music, including individual segments. For Presence and Presentation, they wear evening gowns to stroll around the stage and demonstrate grace and poise and also answer impromptu questions.
Those receiving $600 awards in those five special areas of concentration were: Presence and Presentation, as well as Aerobics and Fitness, Katherine West; Interview, Katherine Gorman; Performing Arts, Sarah Champion of Athens, daughter of Amanda Champion-Alexander and James Champion; and Scholarship and Achievement, Gracie Fitch.
Recipients of other honors were: Keystone Award of $200, Macaria Benjamin of Athens Area High School, daughter of Mitchell and Mary Brown; Pat Parsons Spirit Award of $200, Sydney Reilly of Wyalusing, daughter of David Reilly and Valerie Reid; Sue Stanton Community Service Award of $300, Molly Pifer of Northeast; Scott Wilcox Fitness Award of $300, Hannah Ely; and DuPont STEM awards of $500 apiece, Katherine Gorman and Sydney Reilly.
Other participants were: Joyanna Lynn, home-schooled, representing Sayre Area High School; Daphnie Knapp of Wyalusing; Delaney Carrington of Northeast Bradford; Paradise Sperry of Towanda; Aziza Ismailova of Towanda; Eliza Fowler of Towanda, Grace Andrews of Troy, Kelci Carle of Towanda, Maddison Belles of Sayre, Abigail Rice, home-schooled, representing Towanda; and McKenna Mapes of Wyalusing.
OYW winners from 2018 to 2022 were: Magdalena Poost, Ashlee Newton, Emily Lewis, Catherine Brown and Hannah Ryck. Ryck was a student at Towanda High School; the others, however, were all from Wyalusing.
As soon as Hannah Ely was announced as the winner, screams filled the auditorium. Hannah accepted her prizes, took her place at center stage and appeared to be in tears. Soon, other contestants swarmed around to congratulate her.
Little did everyone know that Hannah has an extra talent … time traveler. In her Performing Arts segment, she whisked herself and everyone else back to 1958 as she wore an orange poodle skirt and bobby socks to tap-dance to a recording of “Stupid Cupid,” by singing legend Connie Francis.
Cupid was a “real mean guy,” the disgruntled Francis declared. “I’m in love and it’s a crying shame. And I know that you’re the one to blame. …Stupid CuPID – stop picking on me!”
But Hannah didn’t seem unhappy as, pony tail tied in a scarf, she twirled, click-clicked, hopped, strutted and even cart-wheeled. She seemed quite happy.
During Presence and Presentation she discussed the environment, saying pollution problems could be fought locally by limiting harmful emissions from transportation and farm equipment and that every community should do so.
Sarah also did a dance routine, to win the Performing Arts award. Wearing a blue dress, the strong, agile Athens senior presented a contemporary dance to Michael Jackson’s “Earth Song,” which expresses concern over war and environmental issues. The audience rewarded a long-lasting spin with cheers.
Katherine West, who received the Presence and Presentation award, was asked what quality was needed for success in her dancing. “Always tell yourself that you are making progress every practice that you have,” she answered.
Last year’s OYW winner, Hannah Ryck, a graduate of Towanda High School, and the 2003 OYW winner, Michelle Wilson Redline, co-hosted the program.
“I am ready to stop being the Outstanding Young Woman!” Ryck declared. Rather than meaning that in a negative way, however, she explained she has had a full and happy experience during her term, being embraced by the community and meeting the 2023 contestants. “I like it just the way it was!” she said.
“I thank this lovely program,” she added. “You are everything to me,” she stated of those in it, who are like family to her.
“I hope I’ve made you all proud and happy. I say farewell!”
She is now attending Robert Morris University, majoring in nursing.
A graduate of Troy High School, Redline earned a doctorate in physical therapy from Duquesne University and served as Troy-area physical therapy clinical director for nine years. Today, she is a clinical director for a healthcare staffing and global solutions company.
Judges this year were: Michele Bainbridge, Loren Bellows, Rachael Choplick, Kristi Csencsitz, Sue Roy and Delaney Palmer (alternate).
Contestants were matched with young elementary school girls, their “Littles,” and participated in the opening number and were presented at the end. This year’s “Littles” were: Piper Allis, Kenslee Barth, Gwynn Bellows, Brylie Blumenauer, Ella Carr, Ivy Castellon, Olivia Eberlin, Savannah Ely, Rachel English, Lizzy Finogle, Gabriella Friedlander, Marlee Johnson, Emelynn Maye, Aylin Nimmo, Anna Petlock, Ellington Snell, Kara Wilhelm, Sawyer Williams, Ella Woodburn and Abby Zimmer.
As judges deliberated, Redline paid tribute to two OYW supporters who recently passed away: Sandy Cady, involved in the original Junior Miss program, and Dr. Libby Morse French, the 1968 Junior Miss. Theresa Beers, the 2021 first runner-up, did a dance to “Landslide,” and guests saw a slideshow of baby, childhood and current photos of contestants.
