HARRISBURG – Wyalusing Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri was one of several officials that helped Gov. Tom Wolf celebrate the state’s new Rural Broadband Authority Wednesday and outline the steps taken at the federal level to bring internet connectivity to the Northern Tier.
Bottiglieri took part in Wednesday’s press conference as representative from the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools. He was joined by state legislators, lobbyists and other state officials lauding the passing of the legislation establishing the authority at the state Capitol building.
“I stand here to highlight the disparity of high speed internet that exists across the Commonwealth,” Bottliglieri stated. “Our children and families have seen the damage caused by the digital divide in our underserved communities.”
Bottiglieri highlighted the fact that Wyalusing School District has distributed 200 cellular hotspots to families in the district but noted that stream of funds from the Emergency Connectivity Fund that was a big contributor to the effort will eventually expire, and a more permanent fix is needed.
“Those families will then be back into unserved status and those students will miss homework and will have limited opportunity for independent research and inquisition.”
Expanding broadband across the state would be about more than just school work, Bottiglieri said. For example, people would be able to better access tele-health services. The superintendent also highlighted a school bus accident he had responded to where communication and response were impacted by the lack of connectivity.
“As educators we are charged with developing students who are college and career ready,” Bottiglieri said, “Twenty-first Century learners want to collaborate with their peers, make connections with their communities, and develop relationships with future employers around the globe. All of that requires connectivity.”
Bottiglieri closed with with his support of the state efforts to expand broadband. “Ensuring equitable access to reliable high-speed internet is absolutely essential to Pennsylvania’s now, and for ensuring our future. We thank and support Governor would and the legislators for their work to ensure that this barrier is eliminated.”
The push to expand broadband across the state has been a rare bipartisan effort in Harrisburg with Act 96 of 2021, which establishes the Rural Broadband Authority, passing the state legislature with unanimous approval. State Rep. Martin Causer (R-67), who was a strong advocate for the authority, echoed Bottiglieri’s statements. “Believe it or not, we disagree on things in this building. But, this is one thing we absolutely agree on. Broadband is a necessity not a luxury.”
The Rural Broadband Authority will work to coordinate and consolidate state efforts and federal funds to bring reliable, inexpensive broadband internet services to underserved communities.
Wolf mentioned that $100 million in federal funds specifically earmarked for broadband expansion will be coming to Pennsylvania, which the authority will oversee. Funding will go toward constructing new towers and running lines as well as providing other equipment and services.
The Department of Community and Economic Development will create a website with the latest information.
Wolf was unable to commit to a timetable for when federal funds would become available, but noted that Pennsylvania forming such a body as the authority puts it further ahead in the process than many other states.
