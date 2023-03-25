Wyalusing teen commits assault, tries stabbing another in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY – A Wyalusing man faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old and trying to slash another individual with a knife.
Marquis Amir Stuckey, 18, is accused of committing an assault that took place in Meshoppen Borough, Wyoming County on Sunday, March 12 around 8:05 p.m.
An individual stopped Meshoppen Borough police along Route 6 at Church Street and alleged that an 18-year-old just beaten up a 13-year-old victim, according to court documents. The victim sustained a swollen broken nose, broken glasses and cuts around his eyes and left knee.
The victim told police that he was at the Meshoppen Ball Park when Stuckey arrived with three females, court documents show. “The [victim] stated he did not do or say anything to Stuckey when all of a sudden Stuckey came after him and chased him.” Stuckey grabbed the victim and threw him down a bank by a concession stand. The victim continued running and Stuckey had two females chase him.
Eventually, Stuckey caught up with the victim, punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground along Route 267, police said. He repeatedly punched the victim in the head as he was on the ground.
Another individual came along and grabbed Stuckey to stop the assault, according to court documents. “Stuckey swung a knife at him twice cutting his coat in the right arm (upper bicep), and the right rear shoulder blade.” Stuckey fled the scene in a vehicle.
Stuckey was arraigned on March 14 before Magisterial District Judge David K. Plummer. He was remanded to the Wyoming Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.
He faces charges that include first degree felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, second degree felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, four counts of misdemeanor simple assault, two counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and two counts of summary harassment: subject other to physical contact.
Stuckey will have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 28 at 10 a.m. before Judge Plummer.
