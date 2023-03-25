Wyalusing teen commits assault, tries stabbing another in Wyoming County

Stuckey

WYOMING COUNTY – A Wyalusing man faces felony charges for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old and trying to slash another individual with a knife.

Marquis Amir Stuckey, 18, is accused of committing an assault that took place in Meshoppen Borough, Wyoming County on Sunday, March 12 around 8:05 p.m.

