WYALUSING — During their meeting on Wednesday, the Wyalusing township supervisors said they “accepted with regret” the formal resignation of their Road Master Bill Ferguson, announcing that his last day was Tuesday.
Ferguson had been working with the township since 2010, and has helped the township accomplish many great things, according to Supervisor Marvin Meteer.
“Bill has been a very good employee for us,” Meteer said. “He is very knowledgable about equipment. We have been very fortunate to have Bill as an employee and the Road Master. In his time with us we have completed a number of projects... Perhaps the most important is that all of our roads have been oiled and chipped.”
According to the supervisors, Jeff Taylor, their other full-time road employee, will take over Ferguson’s position. They report that Ferguson has been mentoring Taylor since the beginning of the year, since they had known Ferguson was planning to leave. Taylor has been an employee with the township for several years.
The supervisors also approved the previous meeting’s minutes and the current payroll and taxes.
