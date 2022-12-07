generic The Daily Review

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Township Supervisors voted to advertise their proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year during their Tuesday meeting. It has been prepared without a tax increase, according to Township Secretary Maxine Meteer.

For 2023, the township expects an anticipated income of $420,500 and expenses of $396,200, which would leave a total of $24,300 left in the general fund.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.