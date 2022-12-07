WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Township Supervisors voted to advertise their proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year during their Tuesday meeting. It has been prepared without a tax increase, according to Township Secretary Maxine Meteer.
For 2023, the township expects an anticipated income of $420,500 and expenses of $396,200, which would leave a total of $24,300 left in the general fund.
The proposed budget would see an income of about $120,000 in real estate taxes. Total earned income tax for township residents only is proposed for $95,000. A local services tax of $52 per person will be applied to people who work in the township.
Expenses will include building utilities and repairs, salaries for township workers, payroll taxes and insurance.
“One of the biggest increases we have this year is in diesel fuel. All of our equipment now requires diesel, as opposed to gas,” Meteer explained. “With the price of diesel increased the way that it has, we have budgeted about $10,000 more for diesel fuel than we have in the past.”
For income from the state, liquid fuels funding is anticipated to be around $136,784, while road turnback money will be roughly $178,000. Meteer has budgeted cinders at around $47,000, while stone and chipping will be about $80,000. State expenses will be around $127,000 with an excess of $51,064, she stated.
“Without a tax increase, we would have an excess of $50,000 in state funds and a little better than $24,000 in general account,” Meteer said.
The supervisors are expected to adopt the new budget at their Dec. 28 meeting at 1 p.m.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.