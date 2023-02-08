generic The Daily Review

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township officials hope that a local roadway currently used for fracking will eventually be repaired.

Sterling Hill Road has received damage over several months due to the weight of heavy trucks used by Chesapeake Energy workers to frack on top of the hill, according Wyalusing Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer. He spoke during the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting.

