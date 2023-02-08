WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township officials hope that a local roadway currently used for fracking will eventually be repaired.
Sterling Hill Road has received damage over several months due to the weight of heavy trucks used by Chesapeake Energy workers to frack on top of the hill, according Wyalusing Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer. He spoke during the supervisors’ Tuesday meeting.
“We are anticipating that they are going to take steps to correct that by repairing that road, but that hasn’t started yet,” Meteer said.
He stated that the company was fracking the wells at the site, which required many water trucks. He spoke of how the trucks are heavy enough to cause damage from their weight.
The company has hired a crew to maintain the road so people can drive on it, according to Supervisor Lanny Stethers. However, the road won’t be completely repaired until the fracking project is completed. Temporary maintenance work has involved using stone to pack in damaged spots so that the road drivable.
No further updates were delivered regarding to road and its maintenance.
