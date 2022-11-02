generic The Daily Review

WYALUSING — Wyalusing Township supervisors approved a bid for cinders, while also announcing that next year’s budget is being developed.

They approved a bid from Troy-based excavating contractor, S. Andrulonis Enterprises, LLC for a 1,000 tons of PennDOT approved cinders priced at $46.70 per ton.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.