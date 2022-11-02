WYALUSING — Wyalusing Township supervisors approved a bid for cinders, while also announcing that next year’s budget is being developed.
They approved a bid from Troy-based excavating contractor, S. Andrulonis Enterprises, LLC for a 1,000 tons of PennDOT approved cinders priced at $46.70 per ton.
Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer stated that last year’s price was around $34.47 per ton, which makes the current price an increase of more than $12.
The contractor owner, Stephen Andrulonis was present for the meeting and stated that increases have been attributed to the rising costs of diesel fuel, trucks, tires, maintenance, labor and insurance.
During the meeting, Township Secretary Maxine Meteer announced that she has prepared the proposed 2023 budget. Meteer stated that hopefully there will be no need for a tax increase. She noted that a budget without a tax increase would benefit local families that are trying to pay for the rising costs of other items.
“Our millage is 4 mills real estate and we hope to be able to keep it there,” she said.
When it comes to Act 13 funds, she stated that the funds have been mostly used for general municipal costs in previous years.
“Last year we had a sizable increase in Act 13 funds. That’s what enabled us to use some of that for the tar and chipping,” she said. “I have prepared the budget accordingly. I’m giving it to the supervisors to review on their own during the month and we will have a proposed budget to present in December and then it will be finally adopted at the end of December.”
Meteer also announced that this year’s oil and chipping of roads has been completed.
“The road crew was complimented for the job they do in keeping the roads in good condition by mowing roadsides and trimming trees, as well as preparing for the tar and chipping” she said.
Also during the meeting, Wyalusing Township supervisor Arthur Allyn announced that the roof replacement for the ambulance part of the township building has been completed. He thanked the workers for doing a nice job and expressed his hope that the roof will last for many years.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
