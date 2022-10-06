generic local

WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Township supervisors approved a resolution to implement a state act regarding waivers from certain property tax penalties.

Pennsylvania’s Act 57 of 2022 “amends the Local Tax Collection Law, providing for new homeowners to receive a waiver from the property tax penalty charges if they did not receive a bill notice within their first year of owning a property,” according to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “Additionally, the act provides that tax collectors will not be personally liable if acting in good faith.”

