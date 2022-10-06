WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Township supervisors approved a resolution to implement a state act regarding waivers from certain property tax penalties.
Pennsylvania’s Act 57 of 2022 “amends the Local Tax Collection Law, providing for new homeowners to receive a waiver from the property tax penalty charges if they did not receive a bill notice within their first year of owning a property,” according to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “Additionally, the act provides that tax collectors will not be personally liable if acting in good faith.”
“This has been an issue for some people and there is a transfer of property or mobile homes that have either new ones or transferred,” said Wyalusing Township Secretary Maxine Meteer. “Somehow or another the tax notice gets dropped and doesn’t get to the proper person during the first year of ownership and by the time it does get to who its suppose to, there’s penalties and interests involved.”
Although she hasn’t seen such issues within the township so far, the supervisors still have to pass the resolution as directed by state law.
“Every municipality that collects real estate taxes is required to pass this resolution,” Meteer said.
In order to get the waiver, any interested people still have to apply for it and see if they qualify.
“The person requesting that has to get a waiver through the Department of Community and Economic Development and present that to the tax collector,” Meteer said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.