Wyalusing Township approves roadway use for Firemen’s Parade

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — A beloved annual parade is one step closer to arriving in Wyalusing in July.
Wyalusing Township Supervisors approved the use of roadways through the township for the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Annual Parade at their Tuesday meeting.
The parade is scheduled for July 6, which, along with the corresponding carnival, will be much earlier this year than its usual time in August. Lineup for participants will begin in the late afternoon, while the parade route will be the same as the past few years, according to township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer.
The next step will be for a letter acknowledging the supervisor’s approval to be included in a roadway request to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.