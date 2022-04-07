(THE REVIEW) Wyalusing Township’s annual cleanup day will be held on April 30 this year.
From 9 a.m. to noon, residents can drop off their unwanted items at the Camptown school property in the township.
“It worked out well for us in the past to have it there, so we’ll have it there this year as well,” said township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer.
Items that will be accepted include tires 18 inches and under off the rims, including four tires per household. Appliances will cost $5 each to drop off.
Various items that will not be accepted include paint, propane tanks, household garbage, brush, construction materials, electronics or hazardous materials. There will be no pickup this year as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.