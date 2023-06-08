WYALUSING — At their meeting on Tuesday, the Wyalusing Township Supervisors discussed the placement of a new memorial bench at the Wyalusing Rocks Scenic Overlook and approved the participation of the township into the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).
The supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution to join PLGIT, which provides investment options and cash management services to local governments, school districts, municipal authorities, and other types of governments in Pennsylvania.
A benefit of this resolution, secretary Maxine Meteer said, is that it doesn’t have the same types of fees that a traditional bank would have. According to the PLGIT website, they have no minimum investment or balance requirements, and offer fixed-rate and fixed-term investment options.
The supervisors also discussed the request from Kim Conner to place a memorial bench at the township-owned Wyalusing Rocks Scenic Overlook by the flagpole to honor her son, John Russell Conner.
Conner’s son passed away is 2016 at age 27, and she wanted to place the bench at the Wyalusing Rocks Scenic Overlook because he was an Eagle Scout and did work at the rocks.
The supervisors did not come to a conclusion on whether or not to approve the placement of the bench, acknowledging concerns of possible vandalism, theft and questions of who would become responsible for the bench.
The supervisors concluded the meeting by saying that the road work that was discussed in the previous meeting was now completed, and that there was leftover stone that the township would be keeping for a few years, in case they needed it for another project.
