Wyalusing Township Supervisors

Wyalusing Township Supervisors met to discuss memorial bench and PLGIT.

 Review Photo/Maddy Vogel

WYALUSING — At their meeting on Tuesday, the Wyalusing Township Supervisors discussed the placement of a new memorial bench at the Wyalusing Rocks Scenic Overlook and approved the participation of the township into the Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT).

The supervisors unanimously adopted the resolution to join PLGIT, which provides investment options and cash management services to local governments, school districts, municipal authorities, and other types of governments in Pennsylvania.