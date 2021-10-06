Wyalusing Township expecting small uptick in liquid fuels funding

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Wyalusing Township is expecting nearly $2,000 more in liquid fuels funding in the coming year, according to township Secretary/Treasurer Maxine Meteer.
Referencing recent correspondence, she said during Tuesday’s supervisors meeting that the township should receive $134,168 for its 2022 allocation. Its 2021 allocation was $132,270.
“It’s a lot less than it used to be,” she noted.
Liquid fuels money is calculated on a formula based on miles of approved roads and population, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Wyalusing Township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer noted that how much money PennDOT receives from its liquid fuels tax can also come into play, as was seen with the 7% drop in the 2021 allocations. PennDOT attributed this reduction to reduced travel due to COVID-19.
“It looks to me when I’m on the road that there’s a lot of traffic out there,” Marvin said. “They (PennDOT) keep saying it’s less, they’re selling less fuel, there’s less taxes.”
With nearly three-quarters of PennDOT’s funding coming from state and federal gasoline taxes, the agency has been looking at alternatives to fill an $8.1 billion funding gap for highway and bridge transportation that PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian has predicted could grow to $12.57 billion annually by 2030 with no intervention.
One of the options that’s been looked at preliminarily are mileage-based user fees that could be recorded during state inspections, although PennDOT officials have highlighted concerns they’ve received from rural areas.
“That makes some people real happy in Philadelphia. That doesn’t make us happy,” Marvin said. “We have people that easily drive 30, 40 miles or more to work every day. We have a lot of people who drive 15 miles to get their groceries.”
Liquid fuels funding is distributed each year on the first business day in March so it can be utilized for seasonal road maintenance and construction projects, according to PennDOT.
