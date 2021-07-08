WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Although Act 13 funding for 2020 continued its downward trend in Wyalusing Township, officials there are anticipating natural gas impact fees to rebound when the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announces 2021 totals next year.
Statewide, this year’s distribution was $54 million lower than last year because the average price of gas decreased and the fewest number of new wells were created since the initial passing of Act 13 in 2012, according to the PUC.
As the state’s Independent Fiscal Office reported with the announcement of the 2020 impact fee allocations in June, the average annual price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange for 2020 fell to $2.08 per thousand cubic feet – the lowest since the impact fee’s implementation. This resulted in a loss of $52.6 million statewide. However, the monthly average price through June was $2.76 per thousand cubic feet, and the price is projected to average $2.91 per thousand cubic feet from this month through December and produce funding levels similar to those in 2019.
Wyalusing Township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer said the township will also have more well activity reflected for 2021, which is also being reflected statewide.
In its most likely projection based on new well activity and market pricing, the IFO estimates a $21.4 million increase in impact fee funding statewide over 2020.
Looking at the past five years of impact fee funding, Wyalusing Township saw a high of $252,015.47 in 2018, which went down to $192,908.12 in 2019 and $175,591.24 for 2020, according to the PUC. For 2020, the PUC noted that the township had 47 qualifying wells.
The township has largely used Act 13 money in the past for equipment purchases, which has included a new truck and cinder shed more recently.
“We could have never done that (built the cinder shed) without Act 13 money,” said Supervisor Arthur Allyn, who noted that many municipal cinder sheds have been raised due to the impact fee.
It has also helped the township with the codification of its ordinances into an indexed, easier to navigate book that was recently completed by General Code, and will help with costs related to a future zoning amendment.
By using the impact fee to help the municipality overall, Allyn said it benefits residents who are unable to benefit from royalty money from natural gas land leases.
“I think that’s a good thing,” he said.
Officials noted that although Act 13 funding sounds like a lot of money, it can go quickly as it covers various needs that municipalities face.
“Without it, you could have these things, but it would mean an increase in taxes,” said Secretary Maxine Meteer.
Officials noted that property taxes haven’t increased in the township since at least the Act 13 impact fee was implemented in 2012.
