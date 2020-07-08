Wyalusing Township permitted for creek clearing in Camptown

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township will be clearing out some of the creek gravel buildup along Routes 409 and 706 in Camptown as a preventative measure to reduce the severity of potential flooding in the case of future heavy rains.
The township recently secured general permits to address two sections of stream bed no longer than 2,500 feet through the Bradford County Conservation District.
Supervisors provided an update on the project during Tuesday’s township meeting.
“The conservation district, on the permit, tells us what we can do in the creek. We can’t just go in there and do whatever we want to. They spell out how much of the gravel we can take out, where we have to put it,” said Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer. “… It’s something that we can do that will make the situation better should we have another storm.”
The permits currently give the township a year to complete the work, although Supervisor Lanny Stethers noted that pending changes could extend that window to five years.
“But it’s only good for one use,” Stethers added.
Supervisor Arthur Allyn noted that now would be a good time to take care of that work with the water levels as low as they are.
The last stream cleaning took place following flooding in 2018 under an emergency permit, which officials said granted them more flexibility to clear their streams.
The township is currently looking for someone to perform the work. Depending on cost estimates, the project could ultimately have to go out for bid.
“This is not something that the government reimburses us for, this is a township expense,” Meteer noted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.