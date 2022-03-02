Wyalusing Township receives over $170,000 in liquid fuels funds

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township has received more than $176,000 in Liquid Fuels funding.
The money comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Municipal Liquid Fuels Program, which funds the construction and repair of public roads, according to its website.
The township received a grand total of $176,489.16. From that amount, $135,409.16 is for regular Liquid Fuels. The remainder, $41,080 is for the Turnback Program, a state initiative that transfers ownership of state roads to local governments.
Last year, the township received $132,270 in core Liquid Fuels funding, which represented a 7% drop from the year prior due to fewer dollars being spent at the gas pumps due to COVID-19’s impact on travel. Turnback funding was the same.
Liquid Fuels funds are annually released on the first business day in March to help finance seasonal road maintenance and construction projects. The money is calculated on a formula based on miles of approved roads and population, according to PennDOT.
For a local government to continue receiving the funds, a road must be well maintained so that it can be driven on safely at 15 mph, according to PennDOT’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.