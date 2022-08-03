Wyalusing Township’s EMA Coordinator steps down, roof replacement planned

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township supervisors announced that a longtime official will be stepping down, while the township building’s roof will see a future replacement during their Tuesday meeting.
Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Kneller will step down from his position that he has held for over 30 years, according to Township Secretary Maxine Meteer.
“I would like to thank the supervisors for the great support that I received over the past 30-some years,” Kneller said in a statement that was read by Meteer.
“Larry has done an excellent job and he’s been with us for quite a while,” said Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer. “He’s been on top of flooding issues and storm damage. We will miss him and are working on replacing him with someone else possibly next month.”
For the township building’s roof, an inspection was conducted by Finger Lakes Roofing of Elmira, N.Y., according to Township Supervisor Arthur Allyn. The roof on the ambulance part of the building has shown signs of wear and tear, he stated. It could last less than a year and water could come through it eventually.
“The best thing to do is fix it before it happens,” Allyn said.
The supervisors passed a motion to advertise for bids for the roof replacement.
