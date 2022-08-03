Wyalusing Township’s EMA Coordinator steps down, roof replacement planned

Wyalusing Township supervisors discussed their search for a new township emergency management coordinator, as well as maintenance work during their Tuesday meeting. Pictured from left to right: Wyalusing Township supervisors Arthur Allyn, Lanny Stethers and Marvin Meteer, and Secretary Maxine Meteer.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP — Wyalusing Township supervisors announced that a longtime official will be stepping down, while the township building’s roof will see a future replacement during their Tuesday meeting.

Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Kneller will step down from his position that he has held for over 30 years, according to Township Secretary Maxine Meteer.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.