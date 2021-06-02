Wyalusing Township SALDO transferred to county

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – The Bradford County Planning Commission will officially be taking over Wyalusing Township’s sub-division and land development approval later this month following action by the Wyalusing Township Supervisors Tuesday.
After receiving no comments about the change, supervisors approved ordinances to rescind the current SALDO ordinance and adopt the county’s, which will transfer responsibility effective June 27.
As Bradford County Public Safety and Planning Director Matt Williams previously explained when the measure was presented to the planning commission back in April, sub-division and land use decisions can be cumbersome on the township, and this transition will ensure that decisions can be made in a timely fashion. He noted that other municipalities have made similar decisions in the past.
The biggest township project that will be handled through the transfer is the New Fortress liquefied natural gas plant along Route 6.
Williams explained during the most recent Planning Commission meeting that he was working with Wyalusing Township Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer to obtain all of the documents and correspondence related to that project.
“We will have that all hashed out by the date this goes into effect,” said Williams.
Roads
In other business, supervisors secured bids for the summer’s oil and chip roadwork, with specific projects to be determined by the township’s road foreman.
Supervisors approved a low bid of $55,500 for 2,000 tons of 1B stone from Dalrymple Gravel and Contracting of Pine City, and a bid of $127,050 for 75,000 gallons of E3 oil from sole bidder Vestal Asphalt.
Meteer noted that the township is spending less on oil and stone compared to last year, when the low bid for oil was $136,350 while stone was $70,000.
