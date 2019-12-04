WYALUSING — During the Wyalusing Township meeting on Tuesday, the township supervisors proposed a budget with no tax increase for 2020.
The supervisors anticipate a small surplus in the general fund and a few thousand in surplus in the state account, which doesn’t include Act 13 money that can be received for 2020.
With the budget as proposed at the meeting, the township would keep the real estate taxes at four mills. One mill currently generates about $28,975 to the township. Local services tax would remain at $52, although the township noted that the per capita tax is slightly decreased based on Bradford County population numbers.
“We are still in the black,” stated Township Secretary Maxine Meteer.
According to Township Supervisor Marvin Meteer, the township has done well to make a budget without a tax increase.
“Looking at the numbers, yes it sounds like a lot of money but it is not a lot of money,” stated Meteer. “To pat ourselves, all of our employees, our secretary and treasurer, and everyone who works in the township — I think we did a really good job with the amount of money that we have and spend. There is no fluff here.”
Township Supervisor Lanny Stethers stated there is only a few thousand dollars room for error, aside from Act 13 money.
“That is why the Act 13 money is so important to the municipalities,” said Maxine Meteer. “I hope everybody understands that because without that, we probably would be looking at a tax increase in order to meet the expenses.”
The budget will be moved for adoption at an end-of-year meeting on Dec. 30.
