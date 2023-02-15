Wyalusing Valley fills School Police Officer position

WYALUSING – After a two month process, Wyalusing Valley found the right guy to become the school district’s first School Police Officer.
The school board unanimously approved the hire of Christopher Marter – a retired New York State Trooper who was stationed in Binghamton for 21 years – during Monday night’s meeting.
Following retirement, Marter lived in Bethlehem, Pa. for four years before moving to Wyalusing this past July. A United States Marine Corps veteran, Marter is excited to get started in his new role on March 1.
“It’s nice to be a part of something brand new. The school feels they have a need for the position and I totally get that,” Marter said. “It’s good for the students to have someone on site, and that’s one of the reasons we are all looking forward to it. I took a tour of the school and will gain a good rapport with the students. It will be an awesome experience.”
The school board also unanimously voted in Samantha Morris as the district’s new Payroll Secretary, effective Feb. 27.
A 2012 graduate of Wyalusing, Morris is ready to settle into her position at her alma mater.
“I’ve worked for Henry Dunn Insurance in Towanda where I was in the benefits department,” Morris said. “I’ll continue to use the skills I learned in that role and transfer them over to payroll for Wyalusing. I’m very excited to start.”
The school board was also given updates from student representatives Griffin Sheldon and Ethan Lewis.
Sheldon, a sixth grade wrestler, gave a complete report on the happenings in the elementary school, while Lewis talked about current events in the high school including the success of FBLA at the regional level.
During his Superintendent report, Dr. Jason Bottiglieri also made mention of FBLA, as members of the team were in attendance, along with instructor Catherine Doerner.
Wyalusing will send 30 students to states in Hershey in March, which is a record number for the school. The members of the team went on to praise Doerner for preparing them for regional competition and beyond.
Just prior to the meeting’s adjournment, board member Barbara Prevost announced she will not run again in the upcoming election. Prevost served 12 years on the board and described her experience as “very rewarding” and encourages others to run for the position.
