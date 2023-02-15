Wyalusing Valley fills School Police Officer position

The Wyalusing Valley School District hired its first School Police Officer during Monday night’s school board meeting.

 Review File Photo

WYALUSING – After a two month process, Wyalusing Valley found the right guy to become the school district’s first School Police Officer.

The school board unanimously approved the hire of Christopher Marter – a retired New York State Trooper who was stationed in Binghamton for 21 years – during Monday night’s meeting.