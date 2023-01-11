Wyalusing Valley School District looking to hire SPO

WYALUSING – The Wyalusing Valley School Board intended to hire a new School Police Officer at Monday evening’s meeting.
However, as the meeting began, Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri removed that particular item of personnel employment from the agenda, as the candidate ultimately chose not to accept the position. The school’s search for an SPO will continue.
The board did approve other items, such as new wall mats in the high school gymnasium, along with new mats in the wrestling room. The approximate total cost for those items is $20,000.
Also approved was the resurfacing of the high school gymnasium floor at approximately $25,000. The school board mentioned the prospect of a potential donor for new scoreboards in the gymnasium as well.
Kelly White’s resignation as the BLaST IU 17 representative was accepted. White will be replaced by Tiffani Warner, whose appointment was approved on Monday.
A motion was approved to adopt the Act 1 resolution indicating the district will not raise property tax by more than the Act 1 index of 5.7% for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
In Bottiglieri’s superintendent report, he stated that a new service line in the lunchroom is up and running. He then went on to recognize the school board for Board Appreciation Month. As a token of recognition, each member of the board received Wyalusing School District jackets with the school’s logo on the back.
Wyalusing student representatives also presented a detailed monthly report.
Sixth-grader Wiley Trobaugh talked about the happenings of each elementary class (K-6). The common theme he touched on was each grade getting back in the swing of things after winter break.
Trobaugh also mentioned his recent class trip to Washington, D.C. He said the students learned a lot, but most of all, had fun.
Senior representative Ethan Lewis said a date has been chosen for Wyalusing’s prom. The event will be held on April 29 with a theme to be named later. The senior trip to Tennessee dates were also announced, which will be May 23-27.
