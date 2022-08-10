Wyalusing

The Wyalusing Valley school board voted in favor of several administrative pay raises at Monday’s meeting. Superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri received a 9.7 percent bump in pay for the upcoming school year, in the amount of $159,500.

WYALUSING — Over the past six school years, Wyalusing superintendent Dr. Jason Bottiglieri achieved a satisfactory rating in the Objective Performance Standards set by the school district.

Following years of consistent leadership, the Wyalusing Valley School Board saw fit for a significant pay raise for Bottiglieri effective July 1, 2022.