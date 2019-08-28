WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Area School District kicked off the 2019-20 school year on Monday. School Superintendent Jason Bottiglieri said on Tuesday morning that the busy inaugural day went “smooth.”
“Wyalusing welcomed back 1,336 of the best and brightest students in the region who take great pride in their learning and the opportunities provided by our schools,” he continued. “Compliments to our teaching faculty as well as the administrative and support staff team members who were very well prepared to welcome students on our first day.”
Wyalusing is also becoming more high-tech with each passing year. Along with technology programs and 3-D printing already in place, the school also implemented their new 1:World Chromebook program which will allow students from grades 7 to 12 to have a personally assigned laptop for classroom purposes and homework while students from grades 2 to 6 will only have access to their assigned laptop in the classroom.
The laptops come with a charger and a case which students are encouraged to decorate. The case decorations are to encourage individuality, but also aid in finding their Chromebook amongst the others should it ever be lost.
“The 1:World Chromebook program has already taken off in a very positive fashion with more than 500 Chromebooks being distributed prior to the first day of school and the remaining devices distributed on the first day,” Bottiglieri explained. “Students have begun personalizing their cases and teachers have already begun implementing the new devices into the curriculum and their instructional practices.”
But, all of the learning and growth that happens inside the school would not be possible without safe transportation to and from, an integral part of the school system that Bottiglieri says deserves more credit.
“They were diligent in ensuring students have a safe ride to and from school and have been able to maintain timely routes. The transportation drivers are not often recognized, navigating the rural-remote roads of our district can be challenging as safety is a top concern that is a shared responsibility between parents and the district.”
“We appreciate the commitment to excellence of all stakeholders of the Wyalusing Area School District.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.