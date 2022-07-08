Wyalusing will perform 1983 version of “Anything Goes”

The classic musical, “Anything Goes” will return to Wyalusing later this month.
It was first performed by the Wyalusing Community Theatre in 1983 and launched many performances of other Broadway musicals by the group.
The event will take place in the Kenneth S. Williams Auditorium of Wyalusing Valley High School. Opening night is Thursday, July 21, with two repeat 7 p.m. performances on the following Friday and Saturday.
The musical is a mix of boisterous comedy, misadventure and Cole Porter musical standards about an ocean liner. It will be the original version first performed on Broadway in 1934 with a few creative edits for political correctness.
Director Carla Salsman was age 9 at that time of the musical’s first production and he felt that reviving it would be a great way to recognize those who formed the theater group and performed the original show.
People involved in the 1983 production will be recognized in this summer’s production and will include Director Bob Shumway and his wife, Diane, who played one of the leads, Reno Sweeney; Dennis Dibble, who played Billy Crocker and doubled in assisting Shumway in directing the cast; Allen Waterhouse as Moonface Martin, Public Enemy No. 13. Among others portraying assorted characters were Parris (nee) Hall, Joyce Doan Howard, Jean Fisk, Ted Sickler, Mike Bliss and Dick and David Dibble.
This year’s cast and crew includes people from ages 17 to 74. Cast members will be recognized from previous stage performances like Stefan Poost, Adam Ford, Emily Lewis and Duane Naugle.
Tickets are $15 a person and $13 for seniors and students. Reservations can be made online by visiting Wyalusing-Community-Theatre.ticketleap.com/anything-goes or by calling (570) 709-7091. At the website go to “Tickets” and reserve the best available seats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.