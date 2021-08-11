WYALUSING — After missing a year due to the pandemic, the annual Fireman’s celebration hosted by the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department returned to Wyalusing.
You could tell from the large crowd, that the community missed the celebration and were anxious to return. Dennis Kochenash has volunteered as a potato pancake vendor since 1995 and he believes that this year could be special.
“We are going to break a record this year I’m telling you. This was the first night and we already had a large turnout,” Kochenash said. “Its our town. Ill do this until I die and I’ll be buried under a pile of potato pancakes.”
“Everything seems to be selling well and people seem to be having a lot of fun. The reaction of the community has been very supportive. It basically takes a village to run this carnival from setup to running it during the week, to tearing it down, so we have received a lot of support.”
The most prevalent theme of the event was the community unity. Every year the community comes together to make the event possible and support the local fire company.
Nobody knows that better than Betty and Dick Harris. The couple have volunteered for over 30 years and Betty has lived in Wyalusing her entire life.
“This is a time of fellowship with our neighbors and people come back to this carnival that we graduated with,” Betty said. “We love the community and are happy to give back. To me the best part is the people. It’s all about the people.”
The event has a deep history for the community and to some it is generational including Wyalusing Mayor Suky Burgess who has worked as a pie vendor for about 35 years.
“We have been busy and it has been wonderful. My favorite part is helping the firemen,” Burgess said. “We have done pies forever. My sister ran the pie booth, my aunt ran the pie booth, my mother ran the pie booth, my daughter ran the pie booth, so it has been a family affair for a long time.”
The event runs through Aug 14. Tonight at 6 p.m. is the Firemen’s Parade and George Sobeck is performing from 7 to 10:30 p.m. On Thursday night Lance Thomas is performing from 6-10 p.m. On Friday the Lone Ryderz Band takes the stage from 7-10 p.m. A firework display will be held at 10 p.m.
