The Wyoming County Historical Society is celebrating its 30th annual Open House on May 15.
Since its founding in 1976, The Wyoming County Historical Society works to preserve vital and historical records pertaining to the heritage of individuals who call the area in and around Wyoming County home.
The historical library is home to a variety of old records including wills, deeds, and court dockets. Books, newspapers, and other publications from the area date back to 1798, and the library is home to census records for all of Northeastern Pennsylvania from 1790-1940.
The museum is home to exhibits from various local contributions to military campaigns. There are also exhibits from a Victorian parlor, to an old school room, to a barbershop. The museum boasts many other artifacts, including Native American artifacts from the area.
This year’s Open House is free to the public and will host a used book sale, Wyoming County commemorative ornament sale, and a book signing by Kathleen A. Earl, PhD, author of “Early History of the Wyoming Vallet: The Yankee-Pennamite Wars & Thomas Pickering”.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their children to the event, which will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at its Old Harrison Street School Building location on the corner of Harrison and Bridge Streets in Tunkhannock.
Those seeking more information can call the society office at (570) 836-5303.
