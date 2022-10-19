WAVERLY, N.Y. — A Factoryville, Pa. man faces charges of felony failed to register as a sex offender, a level 3 offense, in New York State.
Joseph Irvin Kupetsky, 44, was arrested on Oct. 12 at 8:45 p.m. at the Waverly Police Department, following an investigation by Waverly police and Tioga County, N.Y. Child Protective Services, according to police. He was allegedly living at a residence in Waverly for around two months without notifying authorities. Kupetsky was previously listed in Wyoming County, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.