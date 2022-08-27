WYSOX – It was double the delight, and two times the tribute for a special couple.
Harry and Jane Schulze of Wysox each were honored Wednesday afternoon at their home. Jane, who is turning 99 next week, received a state House of Representatives citation from state Rep. Tina Pickett, and her husband, who is 98, was presented a Quilt of Valor for his service during World War II.
“Well, I thought that was very, very nice. Something to give our children,” Jane said of the honor.
“I appreciate everything you’ve done for me,” Harry said to the guests. The quilt was a surprise for him.
Ruth Clearwater of LeRaysville presented him the gift on behalf of the Quilts of Valor Foundation, a national organization that provides handmade quilts to honor and thank veterans who have been touched by war. Ruth and fellow foundation volunteer Carol Ulo made the quilt themselves.
The Schulzes have spent most of their lives in this area, and have rich backgrounds.
They were born in the Wyalusing area. Both graduated from Wyalusing High School in 1941, and today their white diplomas set on a shelf with other vintage keepsakes in their house.
“I met her on her 14th birthday and fell in love with her on first sight!” Harry declared of Jane.
After school, though, they had to go different directions for a time, with Harry attending the University of Pennsylvania and Jane enrolling at Mansfield State Teachers College, studying music education. Harry was drafted into the Navy at age 18 and temporarily left college. After boot camp, he spent about two years in Florida taking naval medical training and served aboard a seagoing tug boat as a pharmacist’s mate second class, sailing from Tokyo Bay to the Philippines at the end of the war.
As soon as he arrived in Okinawa, Japan, he noted, the Japanese surrendered. “They were afraid of you!” Pickett declared.
After his service, Harry returned to Penn, graduated in 1948 with a degree in chemistry, and got a job in research and development with Atlantic Refinery. In the meantime, Jane graduated from Mansfield and taught music in Montrose.
Finally, they married in June 1949 and made a home together in Philadelphia. There, Jane studied piano and also gave lessons and taught at the Shipley School, affiliated with Bryn Mawr. Those schools, she said, “were for the rich kids.”
“We decided we did not want to live in Philadelphia,” Harry explained, and he found a position with Sylvania (today GTP) in Towanda. They moved to Browntown, near Wyalusing, where they lived until recent years, when they moved to Wysox. He worked at Sylvania until his retirement, and Jane gave private piano lessons and raised their children, Jon, who lives locally; Laurie, now in Austin, Texas; and Rosemary, in Boston.
Jon later noted his mother is a classically trained pianist. “It was a gift with her.”
Even today, she still plays some piano, while Harry sings, he said. Her baby grand piano in the living room holds things like a Rodgers and Hammerstein Song Book and sheet music for “Imagination.”
“It’s a week early for your birthday, right?” Pickett asked Jane. “That means you should get cake every day until your birthday!”
She read the House citation, which congratulated Jane, recounted her life story and praised her for meeting the “highest ideals of citizenship.” It concluded: “And we do offer our best wishes for every future happiness.”
A moment later the representative turned her attention to Harry. “We wanted to say thank you for your military service.” Her assistant, Diane Elliott, presented him a certificate from the VFW Post 6824 Auxiliary, to which she belongs, and Clearwater read the QOV speech.
“We thank you for the price that you have paid on behalf of the American people. Freedom is not free,” she stated. “Quilts of Valor are awarded, not just handed out. … We believe that as we sew, love, caring and gratitude flow from our hearts, through our hands, into the quilts we make.”
She then unfolded the quilt, decorated with stars, flags and patriotic words and draped it around his shoulders. And she hugged him.
“Wow!” he said, seeing the bright quilt. “Oh my! Oh my!”
She has done about 30 Quilts of Valor, Clearwater said. “It makes me feel very good right here,” she added, putting her hand over her heart.
“I was one of the lucky ones,” Harry stated. “A lot of guys never made it.”
After the presentations, the Schulzes and their guests posed for photos, visited – and enjoyed a happy, two-tribute afternoon.
Jane’s birthday is Aug. 31. Anyone wishing may send her a card at 60 Hillside Drive, Towanda, Pa. 18848.
