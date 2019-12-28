Wysox Fire Company as well as other local first responders were called to Wysox Saturday night following a reported motor vehicle roll over. The Bradford County Communications Center dispatched first responders to the intersection of Laning Creek Road and Shores Road just before 5:30 p.m. No further information was known at the time of publication.
Wysox crash
