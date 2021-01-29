A Wysox volunteer fireman is recovering after he was injured at the scene of a fire earlier this week.
Wysox Volunteer Fire Company Chief Brett Keeney announced, through a post made on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday, that a fireman on his team, whose name has not been released, was harmed while responding to a fire in a neighboring department that morning.
Keeney stated that once the fire was under control, the decision was made to knock down a chimney in the rear of the structure that “appeared to be unstable” to “eliminate the danger to personnel working in the area.”
The Chief explained that “like the 99 times prior with no issues” fire personnel attempted to knock the chimney down with “the longest pike pole on scene.”
Keeney said that “unlike the previous 99 times this time an issue arose” and while trying to move out of the way of the falling chimney the firefighter “slipped on ice and landed face down in the mud leaving him about two feet from the safe zone.”
The chimney landed on the back of his leg and foot.
According to Keeney “within a second” fire personnel were assisting the firefighter and contacting emergency services standing by on the scene to assist and transport the man.
Keeney stated that the fireman’s injuries have been classified as non-life threatening.
“In all my years of being Chief of the fire company, this has been one of my most eye opening, heart stopping and avoidable incidents I can remember,” Keeney commented. “To stand there and watch things happen knowing there is absolutely nothing anyone can do is not acceptable in my eyes. Just because it has been done that way 99 times prior without incident doesn’t make it correct. Being complacent even for a moment can and will eventually result in an unthinkable result eventually. We will find safer ways to perform our duties so everyone goes home healthy and safe.”
Keeney asked the community to “keep our injured firefighter in your prayers for a full, speedy and uneventful recovery.”
