Wysox Haunted House arrives Saturday

WYSOX — A Halloween themed attraction is returning in a few days with a kid-friendly event to kick off a month full of scares.
A special no scare haunted house will take place this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Wysox Haunted House. The facility on 22541 Route 187 is operated by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.
The Saturday event will also be autism and sensory-friendly for children and adults who attend. Food and seasonal vendors will be on the property, as well as crafts and kids games, including a dime pitch and fish pond. There will be a $3 admission for attendees, while kids aged two and under are free.
There will also be trick or treating on the property where kids can receive a variety of candy and sweets, according to BOO, Inc. Executive Director Mary Sturdevant. Trick or treating is being sponsored by Arey Building Supply.
“We are excited to be back,” Sturdevant said. “We always love having the opportunity to bring the community together.”
She expressed that it’s great to hold events that are fun and low cost to local residents, but can still benefit the nonprofit’s activities.
BOO, Inc. seeks to “promote community mindedness, altruism, and volunteerism through fundraising efforts, sponsorship of training and event planning and development,” according to its website.
Halloween for Hunger will be held at BOO, Inc’s facility throughout the month of October. Organizers will collect nonperishable food to benefit residents with food insecurity.
The Saturday event geared towards kids is just the big opening for the Haunted House’s upcoming weekends that will feature big scares and thrills.
The full scare haunted house events will be held on Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 7 to 29. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for attendees. On Oct. 29, the doors will open when the Towanda Halloween parade concludes and will remain open until midnight. The full scare admission will be $8 for people ages 13 and up, while there will be a charge of $5 for people ages three to 12.
A brand new feature this year will be the “Black Out Event” on the Wysox Haunted House’s final night. Any brave attendees will go through the haunted house in complete darkness and can expect big scares within, according to Sturdevant. One glow stick for some illumination will be provided per group that goes inside.
BOO, Inc. has around 50 volunteers to help organizer this year’s activities, Sturdevant said. The organization is always looking for more volunteers and anyone interested in volunteering can go to booinc.org.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.