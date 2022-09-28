Wysox Haunted House arrives Saturday

The Wysox Haunted House will hold a no scare event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Pictured are participants at last year’s no scare festivities.

 Review File Photo

WYSOX — A Halloween themed attraction is returning in a few days with a kid-friendly event to kick off a month full of scares.

A special no scare haunted house will take place this Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Wysox Haunted House. The facility on 22541 Route 187 is operated by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.

