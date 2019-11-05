After a month of scares – including two weekends of safe and sensory friendly activities – the Wysox Haunted House celebrated its volunteers and presented its Halloween for Hunger non-perishable food donations to the Towanda Area Christian Outreach, Child Hunger Outreach Partners, and Helping Hands food pantries. A raffle also raised $461 for the Monroe Hose Company. More than 1,200 people visited the local attraction including 18 veterans who took advantage of free admission this past weekend. Included in the pictures is Wysox Haunted House Committee Co-Chair Mary Sturdevant with CHOP Executive Director Dani Ruhf, committee Co-Chair David Sturdevant with Monroe Hose Company Treasurer Jessica Fowler, and David Sturdevant with TACO volunteer Ed Krauss. "Wysox Haunted House would like to extend our sincere appreciation to all of the businesses, individuals, and volunteers who supported this year's events," the committee said in a statement. This includes Dandy Mini Mart, which sponsored the volunteer appreciation party.