Wysox Haunted House ready for final frights

Trick-or-treating and other haunted festivities have come and gone, but Halloween is still alive for a couple more nights at the Wysox Haunted House.
Organizers are kicking off their final night of frights with a theme of community service and a focus on the programs that serve the local community. Among community organizations participating, a local Girl Scout troop will be raising money for an upcoming trip, You Too Animal Rescue will have kittens and pet supplies on hand as volunteers provide more information about the organization, and there will be raffles to benefit the Monroe Hose Company, according to a press release.
There will also be free admission for all active duty military and veterans.
In addition, there will be a final push for non-perishable donations as part of the Third Annual Halloween for Hunger food drive to benefit Child Hunger Outreach Partners, Towanda Area Christian Outreach, and Helping Hands food pantries. To help spur donations, admission to the haunted house will be $1 for those who either bring three or more non-perishable food items (must be unopened and not expired), a four pack or larger package of toilet paper, or a three pack or larger package of bar soap.
A food truck will also be on hand, as well as free and low-cost refreshments.
With Western Alliance’s recent closure of the Wysox EMS station, organizers said they are looking for a new local non-profit to partner with that could benefit from future events, as well as businesses or individuals that have space to lend. Those that are interested can contact committee Chairman Dave Sturdevant at (570) 699-9980 or email wysoxhauntedhouse@yahoo.com.
The Wysox Haunted House will run from 7 to 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday night at 22537 Route 187. Those looking for more information about the attraction can call or text (570) 485-4472.
