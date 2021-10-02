WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Haunted House brought in the crowds for its spooky return on Route 187 with a kids-themed first night that benefits charitable causes.
The first night was packed with parents and their kids who were dressed in fun and scary Halloween costumes that were perfect for the occasion.
For Friday and today only, the Wysox Haunted House is holding a two-night “no scare” walk-through for kids and individuals with autism.
The full scare events will start on Oct. 8 and be held on Fridays and Saturdays until Oct. 30.
You Too Animal Rescue brought a petting zoo that consisted of a tortoise, goats, chickens and a pig.
The 7th Annual Halloween For Hunger will also be held on the grounds where people can fill the CHOP Bus with food pantry donations, nonperishable food items and used camping items for the homeless population in the county.
“The Haunted House continues to be run by Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc.,” said Mary Sturdevant, the volunteer executive director of the event.
She stated that the haunted house has been operating since the late 1990s and that she is proud to keep a local scary tradition going.
Proceeds will be divided up between charitable organizations like Child Hunger Outreach Partners and Helping Hands, she said.
BOO, Inc. holds events that include a free Easter egg hunt in the spring and Christmas-themed events on the first three Saturdays in December.
Another initiative from the nonprofit is the Austin Cook Homeless Prevention Contingency Fund, where funds are collected to honor the memory of a boy who died of the flu in 2009.
“Right now there are 43 households, including families with children that are street homeless in Bradford County living in tents, cars or under bridges,” she said. “We want to get them into shelters and permanently and safely housed.”
