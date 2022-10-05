Wysox Haunted House sees over 400 attendees opening night

WYSOX — The spooky season has officially arrived in Bradford County with a fright filled tradition that had a more kid-friendly opening to get things started.
The Wysox Haunted House opened Saturday with a special no scare event where people of all ages were able to explore the facility at 22541 Route 187.
Building Outreach Opportunities, Inc. operates the haunted house with around 50 volunteers this year, according to Executive Director Mary Sturdevant.
“We always thank all of our volunteers and community supporters that make this event possible,” Sturdevant said.
She stated that about 400 registered attendees went through the haunted house and many more were on the grounds exploring other various activities such as kids games and trick or treating. Kids could also see puppies on the grounds for the event.
The festivities started at 6 p.m. around daylight hours, which is a change from previous years when it opened later in the evening. Sturdevant stated that may attendees expressed appreciation for the change.
The event was designed to be autism and sensory-friendly for children and adults. The haunted house was also designed to make it ADA accessible.
“We had some positive feedback from an individual who is wheelchair bound,” Sturdevant said. “They said that they enjoyed their experience going through the handicap accessible portion of the building.”
During BOO, Inc.’s weekend haunted house events this month, organizers will collect nonperishable food items, bars of soap and toilet paper for those in need. Pet care items will also be collected for local animal shelters. Raffle tickets will be sold to support the Herrickville Fire Company.
The full scare haunted house will be open on Friday and Saturday nights from Oct. 7 to 29. Doors will open at 7 p.m. for attendees. Admissions will be $8 for people ages 13 and older. It will cost $5 for ages three to 12.
Doors will open after the Towanda Halloween parade that will take place on Oct. 29. That night’s festivities will end at midnight. The new “Black Out Event” will be held on the final night, in which attendees walk through the haunted house in complete darkness. One glow stick for some illumination will be provided per group that goes inside.
For more information on the Wysox Haunted House and BOO, Inc.’s other activities later this year, go to booinc.org.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.