Wysox Haunted House sees over 400 attendees opening night

Lincoln Millard (left) attended the Wysox Haunted House's first day of the season, which featured a no scare haunted house Saturday. Next to Millard are two no scare actors with one dressed like Ant-Man and the other as Pennywise the Clown.

 Photo provided by Mary Sturdevant

WYSOX — The spooky season has officially arrived in Bradford County with a fright filled tradition that had a more kid-friendly opening to get things started.

The Wysox Haunted House opened Saturday with a special no scare event where people of all ages were able to explore the facility at 22541 Route 187.

