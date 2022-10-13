Wysox looks into possible roadway updates

Wysox supervisors discussed possibly having a traffic signal installed at the intersection of Route 6 and Laning Creek Road during their Wednesday meeting.

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Board of Supervisors discussed possible changes for some local roadways during their Wednesday meeting.

“We would like to find out from the state whether a traffic signal is an option for us at the intersection of Route 6 and 1033, which is Laning Creek Road,” said Supervisor Bill Them.

