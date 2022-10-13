Wysox looks into possible roadway updates

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Board of Supervisors discussed possible changes for some local roadways during their Wednesday meeting.
“We would like to find out from the state whether a traffic signal is an option for us at the intersection of Route 6 and 1033, which is Laning Creek Road,” said Supervisor Bill Them.
Some drivers find it difficult to turn either left or right from Laning Creek Road onto Route 6, he noted. Both Wendy’s and Shores Sisters Farm Market are located in the area, which makes it a busy intersection. Shores Sisters is currently constructing a new building on its property, which may lead to even more traffic, Them expressed.
“We are going to send a letter to the PennDOT District 3 to ask them to do a study to see if it’s feasible,” he stated.
No official changes will be made until the supervisors receive information on the matter.
Another roadway topic discussed was possible parking on Pringle Lane due to interest from local residents.
“We had talked once before about parking for residents on Pringle [Lane] after we took it over,” said Township Manager/Zoning Officer Jon Kulick.
The supervisors passed a resolution that turned over Pringle Lane from Mike Wilson of Shore Sisters Farm Market to Wysox Township during their July meeting.
Kulick stated that township officials will have to decide if people can park there and if so, which side of the road would be allowed due to it being 40 foot wide.
Them expressed concern that parking on the roadway during the wintertime could make snow removal there difficult.
The supervisors agreed to consider the matter further during next month’s meeting. Meanwhile, they will strategize ideas and get recommendations.
