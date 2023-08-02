WYSOX — A Wysox man allegedly set his own residence ablaze and threatened to burn down the home of his neighbor on Saturday, July 29.
Cory Dean Potter, 43, allegedly burned down his trailer located on Tulip Lane at Jackson Mobile Home Park, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police arrived around 4 p.m. to see firefighters of the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company combatting the blaze. Multiple residents were on scene and witnessed the fire.
One individual stated that Potter threatened to burn down their residence with family members inside it, police said. The individual also claimed that Potter expressed “numerous times he wanted to burn his own residence down,” court documents show.
On the day of the fire, Potter told another person around 1:20 p.m. that he wanted to burn his own home down, police said. He also sent this person numerous text messages expressing a desire to commit arson.
Three different witnesses saw Potter breaking the windows of his trailer and laughing during the incident, court documents show. The witnesses also saw various paper products burning from his trailer. A witness saw the “rear side of the trailer covered with toilet paper and burning papers,” while another saw “paper towels burning from the trailer and a trail of paper towels leading towards the front door.”
Troopers attempted to arrest Potter, but he resisted and refused their commands. At one point, a trooper used his taser multiple times on Potter, but he continued to resist, according to court documents. Police eventually placed him into custody and discovered a black torch and a match in his pockets.
At 9:20 p.m., Potter was arraigned before Judge Fred Wheaton and remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $400,000. Potter faces charges that include felony arson: danger of death or bodily injury, felony risking catastrophe, felony terroristic threats cause serious public inconvenience, felony evading arrest or detention on foot, and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 before Judge Wheaton.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
