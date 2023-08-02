WYSOX — A Wysox man allegedly set his own residence ablaze and threatened to burn down the home of his neighbor on Saturday, July 29.

Cory Dean Potter, 43, allegedly burned down his trailer located on Tulip Lane at Jackson Mobile Home Park, according to court documents. Pennsylvania State Police arrived around 4 p.m. to see firefighters of the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company combatting the blaze. Multiple residents were on scene and witnessed the fire.

