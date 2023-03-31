WYSOX — A Wysox man allegedly harassed a Dollar Tree employee and made inappropriate, unwanted sexual advances at her for over a month.
Dale Alan Shaffer, 75, repeatedly harassed the employee while she was working at the Dollar Tree located on Ennis Lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
He allegedly “brushed the victim’s hair, cupped her cheek, grabbed her hips, and attempted to kiss the victim,” according to the police report. “The victim stated that these actions have been occurring over the course of a month.”
State police responded to the harassment report on March 21 around 11 a.m. Shaffer was cited for harassment in the court of Judge Fred Wheaton on March 24, according to court documents.
