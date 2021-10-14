A Wysox man killed in a fatal I-76 collision is found to have sideswiped the car of the gubernatorial candidate involved, according to the Pennsylvania State Police’s crash report.
Around 9:50 p.m. on July 21, Logan Abbott was riding his Honda motorcycle when he and a Mercedes Benz 300 driven by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow collided on I-76 westbound in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, according to state police.
The report categorizes the crash as a hit-and-run with the first harmful event being Gerow’s car being struck by Abbott’s motorcycle and the second harmful event being the car hitting the motorcycle.
Police stated that Abbott was carelessly passing or changing lanes and that his driver inexperience may have been a factor in the collision.
No contributing action from Gerow caused the crash, however, there is a violation for failing to immediately notify police of an accident, according to the report.
Abbott’s motorcycle sideswiped the entire driver’s side of Gerow’s car and it was near the car door that Abbott fell off of his motorcycle and went onto the hood, windshield and roof of the car before falling within the travel lanes of I-76, the police report shows.
The motorcycle became lodged onto the front hood and undercarriage of Gerow’s car in an upright position and Gerow continued driving west on I-76 for about five miles before being pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police and the motorcycle was still lodged in the front of Gerow’s car when he was pulled over, the report shows.
Abbott’s family has hired William L. Myers, Jr., of The Myers Firm, Attorneys at Law, P.C. to represent them during this case.
“Logan’s family is in pain. They are hurting and they are hoping for answers,” said Myers in a previous statement. “They want to know exactly what happened to Logan the night he died.”
A highway construction worker near the scene of the accident allegedly saw Gerow’s car driving with Abbott’s motorcycle wedged into the car’s grill, Spotlight PA reported.
“Charlie Gerow is cooperating fully with the investigation and will continue to do so. He looks forward to the state police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause of the accident,” the Gerow campaign said in a statement on its website.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing and that a drawstring bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia were found on the unusable left shoulder and multiple clear small baggies of suspected heroin were all over the road.
