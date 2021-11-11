A Wysox man killed in a fatal I-76 collision on July 21 tested positive for alcohol and other drugs when he sideswiped the car of a gubernatorial candidate, according to Chester County Coroner Christina VandePol, M.D.
In a Nov. 3 press release, VandePol said that a toxicological analysis on Logan Abbott showed that he was positive for alcohol, amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, norfentanyl and acetyl fentanyl.
Around 9:50 p.m, Abbott was riding his Honda motorcycle when he and a Mercedes Benz 300 driven by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charlie Gerow collided on I-76 westbound in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County, according to state police.
The crash was categorized as a hit-and-run with the first harmful event being Abbott’s motorcycle striking Gerow’s car and the second harmful event being the car hitting the motorcycle, said police.
Abbott was carelessly passing or changing lanes and his driver inexperience may have been a factor in the collision and no contributing action from Gerow caused the crash, however, he failed to immediately notify police of the accident, according to police documents.
The motorcycle sideswiped the entire driver’s side of Gerow’s car and Abbott fell off of his motorcycle near the car door and went onto the hood, windshield and roof of the car before falling within the travel lanes of I-76, the police report shows.
Abbott’s motorcycle became lodged onto the front hood and undercarriage of Gerow’s car in an upright position and Gerow continued driving west on I-76 for about five miles before being pulled over by Pennsylvania State Police and the motorcycle was still lodged in the front of Gerow’s car when he was pulled over, the report shows.
A highway construction worker near the scene of the accident allegedly saw Gerow’s car driving with Abbott’s motorcycle wedged into the car’s grill, Spotlight PA reported.
A drawstring bag of drugs and drug paraphernalia was located on the left shoulder of the westbound lanes and small baggies of suspected heroin were on the road, according to police.
