WYSOX TOWNSHIP — The Wysox Township supervisors passed the upcoming budget for the 2022 fiscal year on Dec. 8.
One of the major changes to the budget was a half mill tax increase for the upcoming year. The tax increase was deemed necessary at previous meetings for the township to help cover the cost of health insurance for its four employees, which the township had not previously offered.
When asked for comment, Supervisor Bill Them stated “We like to keep our employees, and they’ve been asking about health insurance for some time.”
“We determined it would cost $60,000. We went through the budget and found we’d come up $30,000 short of covering it” Them explained. “We decided we wanted another source of income to cover it rather than keep pulling from reserves. A half mill increase should net about $30,000.”
Them clarified that the increase translated to around a $50 increase on properties with an assessed value of $100,000. He said the assessed value of a property is half the appraised value of a property.
