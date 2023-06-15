Wysox ponders traffic signal at Route 6 intersection near Wendy’s

WYSOX — A proposed traffic signal at an active intersection was discussed during the Wysox Township supervisors’ Wednesday meeting.
A resident asked township manager/zoning officer Jon Kulick about the possibility of installing a traffic light at the intersection of Route 6 and Laning Creek Road.
According to Kulick, PennDOT informed him that a two-year study would have to be conducted first. He added that supervisors must discuss the topic further since the township would have to pay over $500,000 for a signal. There would be an original payment of $400,000 plus added costs including engineering, easements and right-of-ways. He stated that no grants are available to fund it because PennDOT reclassified traffic signals as “safety devices.” This makes it ineligible for grants such as the Green Light-Go Program.
PennDOT did a quick study conveying that a new light would be too close to existing traffic lights near Kmart and Sheetz, according to Kulick. He stated that a possible solution would be for local businesses near the intersection to purchase a traffic signal. He noted that Sheetz and Kmart bought their own traffic lights.
Another resident advocated for a signal at the intersection because drivers find it difficult to turn from Laning Creek Road onto Route 6, especially with traffic.
“That’s just an accident waiting to happen. Especially with people turning into Wendy’s,” the resident said.
Wysox Supervisor Bill Them stated that the supervisors would meet with PennDOT officials this morning to discuss roadway topics. He informed residents that he would add the concern to the meeting agenda.
