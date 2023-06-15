Wysox ponders traffic signal at Route 6 intersection near Wendy’s

Wysox residents and officials discussed a proposed traffic signal at the intersection of Route 6 and Laning Creek Road during the supervisors’ Wednesday meeting.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

WYSOX — A proposed traffic signal at an active intersection was discussed during the Wysox Township supervisors’ Wednesday meeting.

A resident asked township manager/zoning officer Jon Kulick about the possibility of installing a traffic light at the intersection of Route 6 and Laning Creek Road.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.