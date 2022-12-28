Wysox signs 25-year-lease for tennis court

WYSOX — A tennis court within Wysox Township is a few steps closer to seeing improvements being made to it.

The Wysox Township Supervisors signed a 25-year lease with the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company regarding the tennis court at their Dec. 14 meeting. The tennis court is on WVFC property and is expected to be repaired and reconstructed as both a tennis and pickleball court, according to solicitor Chris Jones.

