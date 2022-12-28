Wysox signs 25-year-lease for tennis court

WYSOX — A tennis court within Wysox Township is a few steps closer to seeing improvements being made to it.
The Wysox Township Supervisors signed a 25-year lease with the Wysox Volunteer Fire Company regarding the tennis court at their Dec. 14 meeting. The tennis court is on WVFC property and is expected to be repaired and reconstructed as both a tennis and pickleball court, according to solicitor Chris Jones.
The township will apply for a state grant to pay for the reconstruction and upgrades to the court, Jones stated. If the township doesn’t get the grant, it has the right to terminate the lease. In order to quality for the grant, the lease has to be for 25 years, he noted.
“[The Township Supervisors] are entering into the lease based upon the expectations that [they] will be the ward at a certain point for rehabilitation, development and improvement,” Jones said. “If they’re unable to obtain the grant, then [they] have the right to terminate it with 10 days written notice.”
No update has been given on the status of the grant or when any construction on the tennis court would begin.
Wysox supervisors will hold their reorganizational meeting at the township building on Jan. 3, 2023 at 9 a.m.
