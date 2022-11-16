WYSOX — A Wysox business is contributing to a regional nonprofit dedicated to helping stray cats with an ongoing fundraising effort.

How To Sell A Rock is currently selling wax melts to benefit Kali’s Mission, the nonprofit that funds the spay and neutering of local feral cats. Donations of cat food and similar items are also welcomed.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.