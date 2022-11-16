WYSOX — A Wysox business is contributing to a regional nonprofit dedicated to helping stray cats with an ongoing fundraising effort.
How To Sell A Rock is currently selling wax melts to benefit Kali’s Mission, the nonprofit that funds the spay and neutering of local feral cats. Donations of cat food and similar items are also welcomed.
As of Sept. 7, Kali’s Mission has helped spay and neuter almost 100 cats in the region so far this year, according to Charlotte Parks, the nonprofit’s founder. Kali’s Mission estimates that it has prevented around 4,860 kittens from being born on the street since its inception.
How To Sell A Rock’s staff members have created the wax melts themselves, according to store manager, Ayanna Pozzi. Scents include Blueberry-Pumpkin Muffin, Holiday Splendor, Pumpkin Pie and Caramel Bliss. Staff are also taking requests from customers to create scents that they don’t already have. The organization is located at 948 Golden Mile Rd. with a thrift store inside the building.
The business is crafting two different sets of wax melts for purchase. Wax melts will display pictures of the cats that Kali’s Mission currently has. If someone purchases these ones, the proceeds will go towards the nonprofit. Other wax melts are labeled with a cow picture and will benefit How To Sell A Rock if purchased.
“We do as much as we possibly can for the different organizations,” said board member, Christy Eyer. “Especially for trying to get extra knowledge out there about efforts like spay and neutering.”
How To Sell A Rock also provides a variety of services to the public, according to its website. These include monthly craft classes that have included squirt gun canvas painting and easter egg wreath making. It also provides therapy and counseling services for people of all ages that also fits their income.
The organization’s founder, Lynette Shedden also works as a counselor for people of all ages with autism or special needs. The business was inspired by the children’s book of the same name written by J.K. Coy.
“It’s about a kid wanting to sell rocks to make money for his own toys when his parents said no,” Pozzi said. “He’s a kid entrepreneur and it’s about how kids can set up their own business.”
The organization also participates in many community events to help out local children, Eyer stated.
“Fundraisers will call us and ask us to do a fundraiser basket for kids’ benefits. We’ll put a picture of the person on our wax melts,” Eyer said.
How To Sell A Rock has recently participated in the Wysox Haunted House’s public events in October. Staff created two baskets in a raffle and kids received a scary mask. They also handed out candy during the Haunted House’s trick-or-treat festivities.
“We also handed out coupons for the store so kids can get erasers, pencils and other school items for free,” Pozzi added.
How To Sell A Rock will participate in the Hometown Christmas festivities in Towanda Borough on Dec. 3. Specifically, the organization will host an event in Flowers by Donna. Santa Claus will make an appearance and kids can create decorations and ornaments that will be placed on a Christmas tree.
Philip
