Wysox supervisors advertise bids, sign documents for road projects

The Wysox Township Supervisors discussed upcoming road projects at their Wednesday meeting.

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Supervisors made a series of actions regarding upcoming road projects during their Wednesday meeting.

The supervisors approved to advertise the road bids for future repairs. Road maintenance is planned for Pringle Lane, Glen Road, Dry Run Road and Fall Run Road, which has an estimated cost of around $250,000. A start date has not been set.

