Wysox supervisors advertise bids, sign documents for road projects

WYSOX — The Wysox Township Supervisors made a series of actions regarding upcoming road projects during their Wednesday meeting.
The supervisors approved to advertise the road bids for future repairs. Road maintenance is planned for Pringle Lane, Glen Road, Dry Run Road and Fall Run Road, which has an estimated cost of around $250,000. A start date has not been set.
Supervisor Bill Them spoke about the first steps in getting the projects started for the township’s roads.
“We have our liaison with PennDOT come up and we show them the roads that need to be repaired,” Them said. “He gives us his estimate, what it’s going to cost.”
Financing the project will come from two specific funds. Them stated that the township has $100,000 in Liquid Fuels funds and will receive an additional $112,000. The township also budgeted $35,000 for roads from its reserve fund.
Them also discussed the funding for the planned road repair project for Pennsylvania Avenue. The state has given the township $516,000, as well as an additional $197,683.50 for the project because the bid was higher than what the state originally estimated.
The Pennsylvania Avenue Turnback Project is expected to start around June 30. It will include remanufacturing of additional drainage, culverts and water control measures. The project is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer “Turnback” Program, which transfers state roads serving a local traffic purpose to local municipalities, according to PennDOT’s website.
During the meeting, supervisors Thomas Thompson III and Them signed a document to agree to the state’s funding.
“Since [Thompson] and I made the application for the transactions to occur, he and I have to sign this document to receive those funds,” Them said.
