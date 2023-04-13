Wysox supervisors approve bids for road pavings

WYSOX — The Wysox Supervisors approved bids for various road paving projects that will be conducted on township roadways.
For Pringles Lane, the Towanda-based contractor Chilson Brothers Paving was awarded the paving project with its bid of $24,995. The company will pave the roadway that is 800 by 30 feet wide. Two other contractors that placed bids included Bishop Brothers Construction with $33,833.25 and M&R Maintenance and Rentals with $44,280.
Township Manager/Zoning Officer Jon Kulick recommended paving Pringle Lane before tar and chipping it. Supervisor Bill Them stated that the road is uneven, but applying a black top coat would help smooth it out.
The supervisors also opened bids concerning maintenance to three other roadways:
Glenn Road: Four different sections will be paved with the first one getting a single seal of asphalt. Kulick stated that around 1,800 feet of the road will gain a four inch lift. The second section will have a double seal.
Dry Run Road: A single seal coat will be applied to the road, which is 900 feet long and 16 feet wide.
Fall Run Road: Two sections of the road that are both 1,800 feet will have scarified grating and a prime coat applied to it. Then the entire road that consists of 1,225 feet will be double seal coated.
For the three roadways, Midland Asphalt Materials Inc. of Bloomsburg, Pa. was awarded the projects with its bid of $175,688.64. The other contractor that submitted a bid was Vestal Asphalt, Inc. with $205,994.48.
Pringle Lane will be funded from the township’s Capital Reserve, while the other roads’ maintenance would use state Liquid Fuels funds. During the March meeting, Them stated that the township has $100,000 in Liquid Fuels funds and will receive an additional $112,000. The township also budgeted $35,000 for roads from its Capital Reserve fund. The maintenance projects for all four roadways has an estimated cost of around $250,000. The two approved bids Wednesday for the projects totaled around $200,683.64. A start date has not been set.
