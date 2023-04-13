Wysox supervisors approve bids for road pavings

During their Wednesday meeting, the Wysox Supervisors approved bids to pave Pringle Lane, Glen Road, Dry Run Road and Fall Run Road.

WYSOX — The Wysox Supervisors approved bids for various road paving projects that will be conducted on township roadways.

For Pringles Lane, the Towanda-based contractor Chilson Brothers Paving was awarded the paving project with its bid of $24,995. The company will pave the roadway that is 800 by 30 feet wide. Two other contractors that placed bids included Bishop Brothers Construction with $33,833.25 and M&R Maintenance and Rentals with $44,280.

