WYSOX — The Wysox Township Supervisors awarded the bid for the Pennsylvania Avenue Turnback Project to a regional construction company at their Wednesday meeting.
Sikora Brothers Paving, Inc. won the bid of approximately $609,731 for the planned project set later this year, according to Township Manager/Zoning Officer Jon Kulick. The company is based out of Hunlock Creek, Pa.
The avenue will undergo remanufacturing consisting of additional drainage, culverts and water control measures, Kulick stated. He stated that work needs to start by mid-September.
The project is part of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Highway Transfer “Turnback” Program, which transfers state roads serving a local traffic purpose to local municipalities, according to PennDOT’s website.
“After the road is turned back to the municipality, PennDOT provides money to the municipality each year to cover the costs associated with maintaining the roadway at a rate of $4,000 per mile,” the website adds.
“Wysox took back the road from PennDOT three years ago,” Kulick said.
PennDOT applied for around $400,000 for the project originally, but it is now applying for an additional amount of around $200,000 due to the rising cost of supplies, Kulick stated.
The supervisor also passed a resolution that would turn over Pringle Lane from Mike Wilson of Shore Sisters Farm Market to Wysox Township, he added.
The supervisor’s next meeting will take place on Aug. 11.
