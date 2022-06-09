Wysox Supervisors hope to expand broadband in township

WYSOX — The Wysox Supervisors expressed interest in expanding broadband access during their Wednesday meeting.
Supervisor Thomas Thompson III stated that a possible broadband expansion box could be placed in the Wysox Township Building. The project is part of the Progress Authority’s initiative to expand broadband throughout Bradford County.
“This sets up the township building to be a conduit to get better service out to our residents,” Thompson said.
The Progress Authority has chosen the Wysox Township Building due to its location near Route 6, which would allow it to connect to all buildings in the township directly, according to Thompson. Internet service provider, Rural Net, LLC would place the equipment in the building.
Supervisor Bill Them stated that the Northeast Bradford School District offered to pay $50 per month to the township to access the building’s Internet connectivity.
He also wants to look into possibly providing free Internet for the Wysox Park when the time comes to install the equipment in the township building.
“I would like to get Internet at the Wysox Park for the general public and Internet here [at the township building],” Them said.
