Wysox Supervisors receive Penn Ave construction plans

WYSOX TOWNSHIP — Wysox Township is a few steps closer to a big construction project on one of its main roads.
The Wysox Township Supervisors received the preliminary plans for proposed construction on Pennsylvania Avenue at their Wednesday meeting.
Supervisor Bill Them stated that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation made funds available to them through its Highway Transfer Turnback Program, which transfers state-owned roads to local governments. PennDOT provides money to the local government each year to cover road maintenance costs at a rate of $4,000 per mile, according to its website.
“That is why we have a $500,000 account given to us by the state to take that road over,” said Them.
He stated that the project is a long awaited and well-needed improvement to a vital local road.
The project will involve rebuilding 1,400 feet of the avenue and East Street by tearing down the road about a foot. It will be rebuilt with new stone and pavement and include new features to improve street drainage, according to project engineer Eric Casanave with Stiffler McGraw.
“This addresses not only the rebuilding of the road, but also the installation of new inlets and storm pipes that will better manage the drainage,” he said. “The overarching idea is to get rid of street runoff and get it into inlets and pipes.”
It will be rebuild with 6 inches of impacted stone, 4 inches of subbase pavement and then 4 and a half inches of subbase and an inch and a half of surface course. Added features will include base drains in the pavement that handle any water that migrates into the road from underneath the perforated pipes. The added pipes will help drain some of that runoff, Casanave said.
“We came up with a system of inlets and pipes that really put an inlet just about at everybody’s driveway,” he said. “That will capture the runoff as it happens, instead of waiting for it to gather later.”
Bids for the project will go out after the supervisors’ next meeting in April. Casanave stated that an ideal time for construction to begin would be this summer.
